Heading to Houston

JAY MICHAELS heads to HOUSTON to become assistant brand manager of AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5) and Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT). MICHAELS will also host middays on Mix 96.5. MICHAELS spent the past 11 years with CUMULUS MEDIA, last working for their SHREVEPORT, LA cluster.

AUDACY HOUSTON VP/Programming MELISSA CHASE said, “JAY's experience, passion for programming and creativity in radio brand marketing stations make him a great fit for AUDACY HOUSTON. We are so excited to have him join our team!”

MICHAELS said, “From the first time I spoke to MELISSA CHASE and (SVP/MM) SARAH FRAZIER, I knew this is where I wanted to be. The culture and environment that they've built in HOUSTON is amazing! KHMX is an iconic station and I’m still pinching myself that I’ll get to be a part of it. I’m so excited to join an innovative and audio-first company like AUDACY.”

