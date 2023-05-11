Holiday Special

AMERICA PRIVATE RADIO’s “OUR AMERICAN STORIES” is offering a special for MEMORIAL DAY weekend airing. The three hour “MEMORIAL DAY Tribute Special” will feature segments about a Gold Star father and how his son’s death trying to save another soldier inspired a country hit, the story of the U.S.S. INDIANAPOLIS disaster, and host LEE HABEEB’s personal story of his uncle, killed by Nazis after D-DAY.

The show is being made available on a market-exclusive basis with barter via FTP. Find out more at (855) 276-8020, affiliates@ouramericanstories.com or LGay@PremiereNetworks.com.

