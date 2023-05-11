New Music USA

NEW MUSIC USA is launching NEW MUSIC INC., an incubator program which will provide funding, mentorship, and cohort learning for small-budget, artist-led music organizations, and is now open in NEW YORK CITY, CHICAGO, and BALTIMORE, providing participating organizations with financial support coupled with hands-on skill building in a cohort environment intended to foster collective learning and collaboration within and between the three cities.

NEW MUSIC USA President/CEO VANESSA REED said, “NEW MUSIC INC. reflects our belief that multi-faceted support - combining financial help with connectivity, learning, and sharing of experience - provides organizations with the strongest catalyst for long-term change. We are grateful to our funders in NEW YORK, CHICAGO and BALTIMORE for enabling us to invest time and resources that will have ripple effects across the music communities and cities taking part.”

DIE JIM CROW RECORDS Executive Director B.L. SHIRLEY said, “Being a NEW MUSIC USA Capacity Building grantee has been key to the development of DIE JIM CROW RECORDS. In conjunction with the actual grant itself, the mentorship and consultation NEW MUSIC USA provides is invaluable. It has helped us tremendously with building our infrastructure in a methodical way, setting and achieving attainable goals, and maximizing every resource in an effort to expand our bandwidth."

Applicants can learn more about the program and the application process here.

