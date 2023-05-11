Asking FEMA What's Up

Two more members of CONGRESS have weighed in on the AM radio-in-electric-vehicles debate, sending a letter to FEMA Administrator DEANNE CRISWELL expressing concern that AM is being eliminated in new vehicles and stressing the band's role in emergency alerts.

Reps. MIKE GALLAGHER (R-WI) and JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D-NJ), noting AM's large geographical reach, asked three questions of CRISWELL, namely how the elimination of AM in cars threatens the effectiveness of the Emergency Alert System, how many National Public Warning System stations rely exclusively on broadcasting through AM radio, and whether FEMA has or intends to try to dissuade automakers from removing AM radio from their EV models.

