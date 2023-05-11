-
KESZ (99.9 KEZ)/Phoenix ‘SJ’s Fur-Ever Friends’ Celebrates Anniversary & Adoptions
by Jeff McKay
May 12, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) midday host SJ and her Friday Fur-Ever Friends feature celebrated their one-year anniversary, with over 40 dog adoptions to benefit local animal rescues.
Every week, SJ features a different dog available for adoption from a local Phoenix Valley. The series airs in a segment on her show, on social media and on YOUTUBE.