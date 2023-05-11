Finding Dogs A Good Home

iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) midday host SJ and her Friday Fur-Ever Friends feature celebrated their one-year anniversary, with over 40 dog adoptions to benefit local animal rescues.

Every week, SJ features a different dog available for adoption from a local Phoenix Valley. The series airs in a segment on her show, on social media and on YOUTUBE.

