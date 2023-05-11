Allen (Photo: Chris Beyrooty)

A former day-to-day manager for now suspended STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist JIMMIE ALLEN has filed a civil lawsuit against the singer, accusing him of assault, sexual battery, emotional distress and other charges. VARIETY broke the news after the lawsuit was filed TODAY (5/11), reporting that the former employee, a young woman identified as JANE DOE in the suit to protect her identity because she still works in the music industry, sued not only ALLEN, but his former management company (and her former employer), WIDE OPEN MUSIC, and its founder, ASH BOWERS, saying she was subjected to a "torrential cycle" of abuse from the singer, which took a toll on her physical and mental health. WIDE OPEN is accused of "gross negligence."

ALLEN said he had a consensual sexual relationship with the plaintiff lasting nearly two years, but denies the lawsuit's claims, calling them "deeply troubling and hurtful" as well as "false" and "extremely damaging," In a statement to VARIETY. He also vowed to "mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Late TODAY, STONEY CREEK parent BMG/BBR MUSIC GROUP suspended ALLEN from the roster, releasing a statement that reads, "In light of TODAY's allegations against JIMMIE ALLEN, BBR MUSIC GROUP has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately." BILLBOARD reports that includes ceasing promotion on his current single, "be alright," which ALL ACCESS confirmed radio stations had already begun to drop after the lawsuit new broke.

WIDE OPEN reportedly dropped ALLEN as a client quietly late last year after being made aware of JANE DOE's claims, but also terminated her. BOWERS told VARIETY that he did not fire DOE out of retaliation, but rather, once the company had parted with ALLEN, her position was eliminated.

BOWERS also told VARIETY that he and the company were unaware of “the existence of a sexual or physical relationship” between ALLEN and DOE until she scheduled a meeting with him last OCTOBER, more than a year and a half after she alleges the harassment and abuse began.

JANE DOE is requesting a jury trial, and is seeking undisclosed monetary damages, according to VARIETY.

