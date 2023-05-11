Chuck D (Photo: DFP Photographic / Shutterstock.com)

PARK CITY SONG SUMMIT's SUMMIT LABS offer open-ended discussions and panels designed to bring fans closer to the artists they love, both physically and contextually. This year’s iteration includes subjects like "The Tangled Roots Of Black And Latinx Music," "Rhythm Of Recovery: Music And Mental Health," and "Hip Hop: The First 50 Years" — the last of which is a discussion with two of the genre’s greatest trail blazers, CHUCK D and DARRYL “DMC” McDANIELS — as well as on-site live podcast recordings of JOE PUG’s "Working Songwriter" and ERIC KRASNO’s "Plus One." There are also a number of songwriter rounds and songwriter “Hall Of Fame Tributes” featuring the likes of JD SOUTHER, JEFFREY STEELE and EVEN STEVENS.

In the evenings, SUMMIT LAB participants will take to stages around PARK CITY, UT, to bring their music to life. This year’s performance lineup finds country songwriters like JEFFREY STEELE and EARL BUD LEE on the same list as hip hop pioneers GRANDMASTER FLASH and DARRYL “DMC” McDANIELS; CUBAN wunderkind CIMAFUNK next to R&B guitar shredder CELISSE; and NEW ORLEANS legend ANDERS OSBORNE and GRAMMY-winning guitarist, songwriter, and producer ERIC KRASNO alongside DEAD legend BOBB WEIR — who’s making a grand return to PARK CITY 40 years after his band’s show there. A full list of performers can also be found at parkcitysongsummit.com.

PARK CITY SONG SUMMIT 2023 will be held in a new location at THE CANYON VILLAGE.

« see more Net News