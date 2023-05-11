Adding 'Joey & Lauren'

RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 KFTZ (Z103)/IDAHO FALLS, ID, has added ILIAD MEDIA GROUP's "JOEY & LAUREN In The Morning."

Said RIVERBEND COMMUNICATIONS GM BILL FUERST, “We are excited to bring JOEY & LAUREN to EAST IDAHO they are the perfect fit for Z103. Their show is fun and full of personality, and their social media content is next level. We’re confident our listeners will love JOEY & LAUREN for years to come.”

“JOEY & LAUREN In the Morning” launched in 2018 on KZMG (MY 102.7)/BOISE, ID.

JOEY and LAUREN commented, "We are so excited to be on Z103! It’s a heritage station with deep roots in EAST IDAHO and we are proud to be a part of it. We want to thank BILL, JADE, and JOSH for welcoming us to the team. We are thrilled to be waking up with Z103 listeners every morning."

