Mojo

CUMULUS MEDIA/MOBILE, AL has a job opportunity for someone to program Urban WBLX (93BLX) and R&B WDLT/MOBILE. This person will be a replacement for E.J. GREIG who has exited the company (NET NEWS 5/11).

OM VINCENT "MOJO" WILSON told ALL ACCESS, “We have a rare opening for a Program Director of our two heritage legendary radio stations, WBLX-FM and WDLT-FM. We need someone who can guide an all-star staff on WBLX, the market’s 50-year number one Urban Contemporary radio station on the GULF COAST and WDLT the GULF COAST’s station for R&B and Throwbacks.

“We’re looking for a leader who is creative, competitive, energetic, positive, great with people and a leader with the desire and drive to make these two radio stations visible to the community on a regular basis. If you’ve got the vision to grow these two 100,000 watts powerhouses radio stations to the next level, we want to talk with you."

For more information, check here.

