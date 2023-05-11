Ferrell, Yee, Strawberry

BLACK WOMEN IN RADIO (BWIR), an organization committed to the historical preservation of America's Black female broadcasters and their contributions to Black radio culture and digital media, recently unveiled “Inaugural 30." The Collection And Oral History Project honored the careers of thirty Black Women.

Those selected included PREMIERE NETWORKS ANGELA YEE, Host of WAY UP WITH ANGELA YEE, SHIRLEY STRAWBERRY, Co-Host of THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW, and CARLA FERRELL, PD/Co-Host of THE STEVE HARVEY MORNING SHOW and PD of THE SWEAT HOTEL WITH KEITH SWEAT.

The event took place during the RADIO PRESERVATION TASK FORCE Conference at the LIBRARY OF CONGRESS in WASHINGTON, DC. This year’s honorees were also treated to a trip to the WHITE HOUSE where they met KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, the first Black woman to serve as WHITE HOUSE Press Secretary and STEVE BENJAMIN, the WHITE HOUSE Public Engagement Dir.

