New Flagship

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY athletics are expanding their deal with CROMWELL MEDIA to air football, men's basketball, and baseball on Sports WPRT-F-W292ED (102.5 THE GAME) with a multiyear deal beginning this FALL. The weekly "COMMODORE HOUR" show will air on THE GAME, with women's basketball and games bumped from THE GAME due to conflict with NASHVILLE PREDATORS hockey airing on Sports WBUZ-HD3-W235BW (94.9 THE FAN). Previously, football and men's basketball aired on CROMWELL's Classic Hits WQZQ-A-W227DC-W270BK (CLASSIC HITS 93.3) and women's basketball and baseball aired on SOUTHERN WABASH COMMUNICATIONS Sports WNSR-A-W240CA-W300DO.

“VANDERBILT ATHLETICS looks forward to building on our strong relationship with CROMWELL MEDIA,” said VANDERBILT Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs/Athletic Director CANDICE LEE. “We’re excited to partner with the proven voice of NASHVILLE sports talk radio, and are committed to reaching as many supporters as possible in the community we call home.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about our newly expanded relationship with VANDERBILT Athletics,” said CROMWELL MEDIA Pres. BUD WALTERS. “For the last three years we’ve been their proud broadcast partner for football and men’s basketball. The addition of baseball and women’s basketball now provides generations of VANDY fans and alumni the ability to hear all the games and coaches shows all under one roof. This is historic at every level and we can’t wait to get started!”

