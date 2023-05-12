100k Track (Photo: CEEXUS)

300 ENTERTAINMENT has entered into a joint venture with FLORIDA-based imprint REMAIN SOLID, the label founded by artist manager and executive 100K TRACK. The first artist signed to the new venture is rapper BREEZYLYN.

100K TRACK said, "This partnership with 300 ENTERTAINMENT was based on loyalty and family. Since their signing of YNW MELLY in 2018, the love and respect from KEVIN LILES, SELIM BOUAB, and RAYNA BASS has never wavered. 300 showed me the blueprint of developing and launching a successful artist and how to navigate the business. I’m excited to continue this journey and put some major wins on the board."

300 ENTERTAINMENT Co-President RAYNA BASS commented, "TRACK is of the culture. He has the talent to identify, understand, and cultivate artistry. Partnerships like this are what the industry needs to break new artists."

300 ENTERTAINMENT Co-President SELIM BOUAB added, "TRACK has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his artists. His natural ability to connect with artists and recognize their gifts aligns with our mission at 300. He has an incredible ear for music and we look forward to signing more talent this year and beyond."

