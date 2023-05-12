Helping Military Spouses

AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A and Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS are helping raise funds TODAY (5/12), NATIONAL MILITARY SPOUSE APPRECIATION DAY, for THINK GREAT FOUNDATION, to provide academic scholarships for military spouses.

AUDACY MINNEAPOLIS SVP/Market Manager JEFF GONSALES said, “We recognize the significant contributions, support, and sacrifices of the spouses of the ARMED FORCES, and we’re proud to leverage our reach and scale to help support THINK GREAT FOUNDATION’s selfless mission.”

« see more Net News