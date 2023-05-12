Wright

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has renamed its WBA MEDIA TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE after the late MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS owner DUKE WRIGHT in recognition of an endowment from WRIGHT's estate. WRIGHT passed away in DECEMBER 2022 and was a strong supporter of the institute, with MIDWEST being an annual sponsor.

"DUKE had a great passion for broadcast engineering and considered himself an engineer,” said MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Chairwoman and DUKE’s widow PEGGE WRIGHT. “By supporting the MEDIA TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE's efforts, we believe that we can both nurture the talents of upcoming engineers and pay tribute to DUKE's memory."

“DUKE was a staunch supporter of TERRY BAUN (who established the Institute in 2012) and MTI from the beginning. There was a heartfelt mutual admiration between the two of them.” said WBA President and CEO MICHELLE VETTERKIND. “We couldn’t be prouder to see the WBA DUKE WRIGHT MEDIA TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE continue into perpetuity.”

"DUKE always spoke proudly of his association with the WBA's MEDIA TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE and the great training,” said MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS President PETER TANZ. “Technical professionals are the silent backbone of every broadcasting organization and DUKE was always adamant they had the tools and training they needed."

