Country radio consulting firm ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER is searching for talent looking for their big break in programming, or someone tired of corporate radio life who would like to settle down in CALIFORNIA.

If you can have fun and entertain live and local at night, they would love to hear from you. If you’re looking for your first big break as an APD or MD, send your demo and resume to Consulting Partner KENNY JAY at Kenny@AandOandB.com.

