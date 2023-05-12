Crist

'JOHN CRIST: Would Like To Release A Statement' comedy special debuts at YOUTUBE on TUESDAY (5/23). Filmed live at the MAJESTIC THEATER in DALLAS, TX, this 1-hour special where no topic is off limits. It will feature moments from CRIST's therapy sessions that made him reexamine his sexuality, not-so-politically correct sports’ mascots, and his family group texts.



His nationwide 'Emotional Support Comedy Tour' kicks off FRIDAY (5/19) at THE LINCOLN CENTER in FORT COLLINS, CO.



