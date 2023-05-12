Smith (Photo: Rob Morgan)

Congratulations to MONUMENT RECORDS artist CAITLYN SMITH, who used the red carpet at last night's (5/11) ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS to reveal news that she is pregnant and show off her baby bump.

It will be the third child for SMITH and husband ROLLIE GAALSWYK. The new baby will join siblings LEWIS JAMES, 4, and THOMAS MILES, 7, according to PEOPLE.com.

The singer-songwriter shared on social media, "Was such a joy to be nominated and to rock this little baby bump on the red carpet last night. ROLLIE and I are so excited to welcome another sweet human into our family this fall! Thank you @acmawards for another unforgettable show and night!"

