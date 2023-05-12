Allen (Photo: Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock.com

Fallout for Country star JIMMIE ALLEN continues in the wake of a civil lawsuit filed against him YESTERDAY (5/11) by his former day-to-day manager, accusing him of assault, sexual battery, emotional distress and other charges. In addition to being suspended by record label BBR MUSIC GROUP (NET NEWS 5/11), he has now been removed from the lineup for JUNE's CMA FEST in NASHVILLE, where he had been scheduled to play the main stage at NISSAN STADIUM on JUNE 11th.

According to BILLBOARD, he has now also been suspended by the management company he has been working with since later last year, THE FAMILIE, and his booking agency, UTA, both of which made those announcements TODAY (5/12).

ALLEN was also replaced as undergraduate commencement keynote speaker at his alma mater, DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY that had been scheduled for this morning. The school said in a FACEBOOK post YESTERDAY that ALLEN informed them he would be unable to participate, adding, "The university respects Mr. ALLEN's decision."

ALLEN has denied the charges leveled against him, saying he had a consensual sexual relationship with the plaintiff lasting nearly two years, but calling her other claims "deeply troubling and hurtful" as well as "false" and "extremely damaging.” He has also said he plans to mount a "vigorous defense."

« see more Net News