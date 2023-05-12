Region 5 Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 5, IOWA, KANSAS, MISSOURI, and NEBRASKA. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 5 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY News-Talk KCUR/KANSAS CITY, "Deadly AMTRAK Derailment Leaves a Small MISSOURI Town Grieving, and Eager to Help"

Continuing Coverage: KCUR, "Prison and Criminal Justice in KANSAS"

Digital: KANSAS NEWS SERVICE in partnership with HIGH PLAINS PUBLIC RADIO, "Coverage of Western KANSAS"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, "Muslim Families in MEHLVILLE Celebrate as the District Makes EID AL-FITR a School Holiday"

Excellence in Sound: AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS, "Your Trip to the Airport"

Excellence in Writing: KANSAS NEWS SERVICE in partnership with HIGH PLAINS PUBLIC RADIO, "Life in Rural KANSAS"

Feature Reporting: KCUR, "A Small KANSAS Community College Finds Itself in the Spotlight Amid Allegations of Racial Animosity"

Hard News: WICHITA STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KMUW/WICHITA in partnership with KANSAS NEWS SERVICE, "Research Shows Social-Emotional Learning in Schools Pays Off, but Conservatives See a Liberal Agenda"

Investigative Reporting: ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO, "MISSOURI Knew of Contamination in SPRINGFIELD’s Groundwater Decades Before Anyone Told Residents"

News Documentary: KCUR, "A People's History Of KANSAS CITY: HOT 103 JAMZ & the Birth of Black Radio"

News Series: HARVEST PUBLIC MEDIA in partnership with KANSAS NEWS SERVICE, "Drying Up: How Droughts Like the One in 2022 are Transforming Life on the GREAT PLAINS"

Newscast: KMOX, "TOTAL INFORMATIOMN AM 10/25//22 6 am"

Podcast: KCUR, "OVERLOOKED"

Overall Excellence: ST, LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

Small Market

Breaking News Coverage: SUMMITMEDIA Country KFDI-A-F/WICHITA, "ANDOVER Tornado 4/29/2022"

Continuing Coverage: NEBRASKA PUBLIC MEDIA, "KEYSTONE PIPELINE Leaks Oil into KANSAS Creek South of STEELE CITY Terminal"

Digital: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI News-Talk KBIA/COLUMBIA, MO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE Classical-News-Talk KWIT-KOJI (SIOUXLAND PUBLIC MEDIA)/SIOUX CITY, IA, "MMIW Awareness"

Excellence in Innovation: KBIA, "MISSOURI On Mic"

Excellence in Sound: UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA Alternative KRNU/LINCOLN, NE, "For Sale: A Blast from the Past that's Built to Last"

Excellence in Writing: KWIT-KOJI, SHEILA BRUMMER

Feature Reporting: KRNU, "For Sale: A Blast from the Past that's Built to Last"

Hard News: NEBRASKA PUBLIC MEDIA, "Farmers in the Plains Are in 'Dire Straits' Due to Drought, Wildfire Conditions"

News Documentary: KWIT-KOJI, "THE EXCHANGE 5.4.22: Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness"

News Series: MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz-Classical KSMU/SPRINGFIELD, MO, "The Intersection of Homelessness and Housing"

Newscast: SUMMITMEDIA Country KTTS-F/SPRINGFIELD, MO, "KTTS News Noon News OCTOBER 6, 2022"

Podcast: KBIA, "HIGH TURNOUT, WIDE MARGINS"

Sports Reporting: KMUW, "One Man's Love Affair with Hockey"

Overall Excellence: KWIT-KOJI

