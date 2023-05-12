Warren (Photo: LinkedIn)

STORME WARREN, the longtime face of SIRIUSXM in NASHVILLE and its highest profile Country air talent, is leaving the company effective TODAY (5/12) for an as yet undisclosed new opportunity. After nearly 17 years with SIRIUSXM, he has stepped down as host of THE HIGHWAY's morning show. His co-host, MACIE BANKS, will continue to host the show solo on an interim basis, in addition to hosting her midday show for THE HIGHWAY.

“We are grateful for STORME's contributions over the years in helping build THE HIGHWAY on SIRIUSXM into the leading destination for today's Country music," said SIRIUSXM SVP/GM-Music Programming STEVE BLATTER. "We wish STORME all the best and look forward to continuing the tradition of presenting our listeners with the next generation of new Country superstars.”

WARREN also served as a partner in SURFING MOOSE PRODUCTIONS from 2009-2021.

