Summer Benefit Concerts

CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE, Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM/THE SOCAL SOUND)/LOS ANGELES announced their inaugural SUMMER BENEFIT CONCERT SERIES being held at THE KNITTING FACTORY and NO VACANCY on various dates in JUNE. All proceeds directly benefit The SOCAL SOUND. The series, featuring SAM MORROW, SYML, CHARLIE HICKEY, CECELIA CASTLEMAN, LO MOON, THE RECORD COMPANY and more was created to raise money & awareness for public radio.

KCSN PD MARC "MOOKIE" KACZOR shared “"It's important for us to find creative ways to raise money for public radio, so we created this concert series. Affordable shows in local clubs featuring some of our favorite musicians. This could potentially become an annual flagship event for The SOCAL SOUND. We're very excited."

Tickets are on sale now here.

