NIELSEN AUDIO APRIL'23 PPM Ratings for AUSTIN, GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM-HIGH POINT, HARTFORD-NEW, BRITAIN-MIDDLETOWN, INDIANAPOLIS, JACKSONVILLE, MEMPHIS, MILWAUKEE-RACINE, NASHVILLE, NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH, NEWPORT NEWS, PROVIDENCE-WARWICK-PAWTUCKET, RALEIGH-DURHAM, and WEST PALM BEACH-BOCA RATON. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming TUESDAY 5/23, APRIL '23 Ratings for BATON ROUGE, LOUISVILLE, NEW ORLEANS, OKLAHOMA CITY, and PUERTO RICO.

