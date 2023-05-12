-
Working On Dying & Advance Alternative Media Partner For New Talent Content & Publishing Venture
by Jeff McKay
-
WORKING ON DYING and ADVANCE ALTERNATIVE MEDIA, INC. announced they will launch a new venture focusing on talent/content management and music publishing.
WOD’s CEO TERRELL “FINESSE” GREENLEE SAID, “Combining our (WOD’s) creativity, understanding of the issues facing creatives today and unique approach to talent management with AAM’s vast experience, relationships and resources will inevitably make this partnership a success.”
AAM’s Co-CEO ANDY KIPNES said, “NESS, JASON and the talented group of producers they work with have the same unique perspective we have at AAM. Their foresight, determination to succeed, and combination of creative and business strengths are the same foundation that drove AAM and our client’s long term, groundbreaking achievements. We couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter with NESS and WOD. (AAM Co-Founder) MARK (BEAVEN) and I believe it will be a long-term partnership with significant results.”