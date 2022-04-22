-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio April '23 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
May 23, 2023 at 6:36 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO APRIL'23 Ratings for BATON ROUGE, LOUISVILLE, NEW ORLEANS, OKLAHOMA CITY, and PUERTO RICO out TODAY. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming WEDNESDAY 5/24, APRIL '23 Ratings for BIRMINGHAM, BUFFALO-NIAGARA FALLS, GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, RICHMOND, and ROCHESTER, NY.