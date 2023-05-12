Garrett Levin (Photo: LinkedIn)

GARRETT LEVIN has confirmed his exit as Pres./CEO from the DIGITAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION (DiMA), which represents streaming services including APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON, PANDORA, SPOTIFY and YOUTUBE. The organization is currently recruiting to fill the post.

LEVIN posted on LINKEDIN, “This summer, my family and I will be relocating to GENEVA, SWITZERLAND because of my wife’s job. In conjunction with that relocation, I will be concluding my tenure as President and CEO of DiMA.”

He will continue leading the organization through his departure as the board conducts a search for his replacement.

LEVIN joined DiMA in 2019, and his contract was extended for another three-year term back in FEBRUARY of 2022.

According to the new job ad for his post, DiMA “seeks a President & CEO to manage all aspects of DiMA’s advocacy efforts. The President & CEO has executive management responsibility for the affairs of the association and performs the duties assigned by the Board of Directors.”

