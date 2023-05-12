Returning To L.A.

ASCAP EXPERIENCE, formerly the I CREATE MUSIC EXPO, returns live for the first time in four years to LOS ANGELES at the AVALON on JUNE 21st. The creator summit will feature chart-topping songwriters SARAH HUDSON (DUA LIPA, CAMILA CABELLO) and LEON THOMAS III (ARIANA GRANDE, RICK ROSS), multi-platinum rapper/producer HITMAKA (BIG SEAN, NICKI MINAJ), writer, singer and vocal producer STEPH JONES (SELENA GOMEZ, KELSEA BALLERINI), hit songwriter/producer DARRELL BROWN (KEITH URBAN, LeANN RIMES), GRAMMY-winning producer NEFF-U (JUSTIN BIEBER), with more to be announced.

Registration for the event is open at www.ascapexperience.com/register

The 2023 ASCAP Experience offers a jam-packed schedule with sessions including:

• The Hitmakers: Some of today’s top music creators with recent major success offer inspiration and share practical advice.

• Social Listening: Building a Music Career in the Social Media Age: This panel will provide creators with actionable steps to expand their audience and get their music heard.

• Get Heard: Live Song Feedback: Pros in the industry will share what they listen for when evaluating music, lyrics and production.

• Writers Jam: Songwriters from across the genre spectrum to play their hits in an “in-the-round” setting.

• Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop: Respected contributors to hip-hop's storied history talk about what it means to be a part of a culture that has changed so much over the decades, and more.

This is the first live ASCAP EXPERIENCE since 2019, with the last three years being virtual conferences. Tickets are available for ASCAP members at $35 in advance; $50 for day of event. More information and registration for the event is available at www.ascapexperience.com.

