Mickey & Matt

MATT DUFFY, DISNEY MUSIC GROUP/HOLLYWOOD RECORDS Regional Dir./Promotion MATT DUFFY is coming to the end of an extraordinary 23-year run with the company that began on this day, MAY 15th, 2000.

DUFFY told ALL ACCESS, “It is impossible to put into words what being a member of this unmatched team for the past two plus decades has meant to me both professionally, but more importantly, personally. Special thanks to DISNEY MUSIC GROUP President KEN BUNT for his friendship and leadership these many years.

“It has been a profound experience and honor to represent THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY. I have had the privilege to support the music and dreams of artists including BREAKING BENJAMIN, SELENA GOMEZ, MILEY CYRUS, DEMI LOVATO, BBMAK, AJR, ANDY GRAMMER, JESSE MCCARTNEY, HILARY DUFF, JONAS BROTHERS, JOYWAVE and most recently LITTLE IMAGE and ALMOST MONDAY.

“Additionally, being in the unique position to amplify DISNEY STUDIO campaigns for tentpole releases such as THE LITTLE MERMAID, ENCANTO AND MULAN and develop a Sports Initiative clientele from the ground up highlights the creative force of the HOLLYWOOD Promotion team. We charted our own course, and it has been inspiring.”

Prior to DISNEY, DUFFY spent five years with CURB RECORDS where he worked with the then, about to break, LEANN RIMES.

DUFFY began his career in records in 1990 with the independently owned, cutting edge Christian rock/alt/pop label group, FRONTLINE RECORDS/ALARMA RECORDS/INTENSE RECORDS where he did promotion and A&R before moving to NASHVILLE IN 1995.

MATT can be reached after JUNE 27 at (615) 522-7961 and duffy.CORE.Ent@gmail.com.

