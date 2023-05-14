Clarkson (Photo: Dfree Photography)

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is reporting that former and current staff members from THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW are accusing the NBC production of creating a "toxic work environment." The full story appeared in a ROLLING STONE expose on FRIDAY (5/12), stating that CLARKSON is "fantastic," according to staffers, but behind the scenes, the circumstances are "toxic."

Employees told the magazine that they were overworked, underpaid, and that their mental health suffered as a result of working on the show. One staffer said CLARKSON treats everyone with dignity and appreciation, and they doubted that she even knew how bad the working environment was.

It's reported that several staffers, both former and current have filed complaints with human resources, including during exit interviews, but that no action has been taken. One former employee allegedly told ROLLING STONE, "There's a culture of nonaccountability for some people, and that needs to change."

A source told ET that CLARKSON is completely shielded by the executive producers from everything.

After the ROLLING STONE article, a spokesperson for NBCU told ET in a statement, "We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue. When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate. THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity." Click here to read more.

CLARKSON also commented on INSTAGRAM (see below).

