Eight More Dates Added To 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' In Vegas
by Charese Frugé
May 15, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT Co. and LIVE NATION have announced yet an additional eight dates for U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY LIVE AT SPHERE, a live music experience at the SPHERE at THE VENETIAN in LAS VEGAS. The announcement comes less than a month after adding an additional seven shows to the original schedule (NET NEWS 4/26).
The new dates are:
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16
A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting FRIDAY, May 19th at Noon (ET).