8 More Dates Added

SPHERE ENTERTAINMENT Co. and LIVE NATION have announced yet an additional eight dates for U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY LIVE AT SPHERE, a live music experience at the SPHERE at THE VENETIAN in LAS VEGAS. The announcement comes less than a month after adding an additional seven shows to the original schedule (NET NEWS 4/26).

The new dates are:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting FRIDAY, May 19th at Noon (ET).

