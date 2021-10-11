Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Rema/Selena Hold Top Spot; Carpenter Top 10; Taylor, Jonas Give Republic Eight Of The Top 15

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ spend a 2nd week at #1 with "Calm Down"

* Not a lot of chart movement inside the top 10, however MIGUEL at 3* is +792 spins with "Sure Thing"

* POST MALONE is at 8* and +569 with "Chemical"

* SABRINA CARPENTER enters the top 10 with "Nonsense," up 11*-10* and +593 spins giving REPUBLIC four of the top 10

* When you expand to the top 15, REPUBLIC has eight of them

* MORGAN WALLEN moves 12*-11* with "Last Night" as former top 10 hit "Players" by COI LERAY is at #12

* Meanwhile, they get two new entries to the top 15

* TAYLOR SWIFT goes 17*-13* with "Karma," up 2100 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS go 16*-15* with "Waffle House," up 491 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY have the top debut at 33* with "Cupid," up 845 spins

* GRACIE ABRAMS debuts at 37* with "I Know It Won't Work," up 205 spins

* PITBULL ft. LIL JON enters at 38* with "Jumpin," up 249 spins

* FLO RIDA enters at 39* with "What A Night," up 236 spins

* HARRY STYLES debuts at 40* with "Satellite" and +327 spins

Rhythmic: PinkPantheress New #1; Toosii Top 5; Drake Rising; Doechii/Kodak Top 10

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2,"

* TOOSII enters the top 5, moving 6*-4* with "Favorite Song," up 414 spins

* DRAKE is +512 spins with "Search & Rescue," moving 8*-7*

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK go top 10, up 11*-9* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," and +461 spins

* SZA enters the top 15 with "Snooze," up 18*-15* and +586 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ go top 20, moving 25*-18* with "Princess Diana," up 591 spins

* BLXST hits the top 20 with "Passionate," featuring RODDY RICCH, up 22*-20*

* COI LERAY has the top debut at 35* with "Bops," up 494 spins

* KALI UCHIS enters at 39* with "Moonlight"

Urban: Superstar Pride New #1; Usher Top 10; Drake, Toosii Top 15

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE takes over the top spot, up 3*-1* with "Painting Pictures," and is +598 spins

* COCO JONES rises 8*-6* with "I C U," and is +168 spins

* USHER enters the top 10, moving 11*-9* with "GLU," and is +170 spins

* DRAKE goes top 15 with "Search & Rescue," moving 16*-12* and +306 spins

* TOOSII also enters the top 15, up 19*-13* with "Favorite Song," up 424 spins

* DON TOLIVER, "Private Landing" feat. JUSTIN BIEBER, and FUTURE goes top 20, up 21*-19*, and up 222 spins

* ROD WAVE is up 530 spins, up 34*-28* with "Fight The Feeling"

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ debut at 37* with "Calm Down," up 337 spins

* PRETTY PORCELAIN debuts at 39* with "Stop Playing With Me," and +317 spins

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Ed Sheeran Top 3; SZA Rises; Post Top 10

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for an 11th week with "Flowers"

* ED SHEERAN goes top 3, moving 4*-3* with "Eyes Closed," and is +428 spins

* SZA is up 235 spins as she moves toward the top 5 with "Kill Bill," up 9*-6*

* POST MALONE goes top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Chemical," up 478 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT vaults into the top 15 with "Karma," up nearly 1000 spins at +987 and jumping 19*-15*

* KELLY CLARKSON is on the cusp of the top 15, moving 18*-16* with "Mine" and +422 spins

* LAUREN DAIGLE goes top 20 with "Thank God I Do," moving 22*-20* and +143 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI leaps 28*-22* with "Wish You The Best," up 222 spins

* NICKELBACK jump 33*-25* with "Those Days" at +196 spins

* LUKE COMBS is in high gear as "Fast Car" motors 36*-27* and is +198 spins

* HOZIER debuts at 38* with "Eat Your Young"

Active Rock: Foo Fighters New #1; Jelly Roll Top 5; Mammoth WVH, Staind Top 10

* FOO FIGHTERS leap 3*-1* with "Rescued," taking over the top spot in their fourth week on the chart, and +278 spins

* JELLY ROLL go top 5, up 7*-5* with "NEED A FAVOR," up 180 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH enter the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Another Celebration...," at +94 spins

* STAIND leap into the top 10, rising 12*-10* with "Lowest In Me," up 218 spins

* AVATAR go top 15, up 17*-15* with "The Dirt I'm Buried In," up 77 spins

* DISTURBED are +229 spins, going 18*-16* with "Unstoppable"

* BUSH have the top debut at 28* with "All Things Must Change," up 189 spins

* FINGER ELEVEN enter at 39* with "Together Right," up 89 spins

Alternative: Foos Take Alternative #1 Spot; Revivalists Top 3; Mike Shinoda, Dirty Heads Top 10

* FOO FIGHTERS also leap into the top spot at Alternative, moving 2*-1* with "Rescued," up 274 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS go top 3, up 5*-3* with "Kid," up 100 spins

* MIKE SHINODA goes top 10, up 11*-8* with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE, up 86 spins

* DIRTY HEADS also enter the top 10 as "Rescue Me," climbing 12*-10* and +147 spins

* GROUPLOVE hit the top 15, rising 17*-15* with "Hello" at +120 spins

* LOVEJOY enter the top 20, moving 22*-18* with "Call Me What You Like," up 103 spins

* HOZIER go top 20 as well with "Eat Your Young." up 21*-20*

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS are back and debut strong at 26* with "Stuck," with 675 spins

Triple A: Hozier New #1; Matthews, Foos Top 15

* HOZIER take over the top spot with "Eat Your Young," up 2*-1*

* THE HEAVY HEAVY are up 60 spins with "Go Down River," up 5*-4*

* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND is nearing the top 10, rising 16*-11* with "Monsters," up 61 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 15, up 17*-13* with "Rescued," up 55 spins

* JOY OLADOKUN goes top 20, moving 24*-19* with "We're All Gonna Die," featuring NOAH KAHAN

* BULLY leaps 30*-23* with "Lose You"

