Former UCLA Radio Voice Chris Roberts Dies At 74
by Perry Michael Simon
May 15, 2023
CHRIS ROBERTS, the radio voice of UCLA football and men's basketball for 25 years, died FRIDAY (5/12) of complications from Parkinson's disease and a stroke at his home in GLENDORA, CA at 74.
ROBERTS (real name ROBERT LAPEER) worked at stations around the fringes of the LOS ANGELES market -- KCIN-A/VICTORVILLE, CA, KREO-A/INDIO, CA, KWOW-A/POMONA, CA, and KFXM-A/SAN BERNARDINO -- before working in LOS ANGELES at KUTE, KFI-A-KOST, and KMPC-A, serving as play-by-play voice of LONG BEACH STATE football and men's basketball before taking the UCLA job. He retired in 2015.