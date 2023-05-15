Roberts

CHRIS ROBERTS, the radio voice of UCLA football and men's basketball for 25 years, died FRIDAY (5/12) of complications from Parkinson's disease and a stroke at his home in GLENDORA, CA at 74.

ROBERTS (real name ROBERT LAPEER) worked at stations around the fringes of the LOS ANGELES market -- KCIN-A/VICTORVILLE, CA, KREO-A/INDIO, CA, KWOW-A/POMONA, CA, and KFXM-A/SAN BERNARDINO -- before working in LOS ANGELES at KUTE, KFI-A-KOST, and KMPC-A, serving as play-by-play voice of LONG BEACH STATE football and men's basketball before taking the UCLA job. He retired in 2015.

