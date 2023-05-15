-
2023 K-LOVE Fan Awards Voting Begins
by Todd Stach
May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM (PT)
Nominees for the 2023 K-LOVE Fan Awards have been announced. PHIL WICKHAM leads with five nominations and BRANDON LAKE with four. CAIN, RACHAEL LAMPA and TOBYMAC each have three. Fans can begin voting for their favorites tonight (5/15) at 6p CT here.
CAIN will host the 10th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards on SUNDAY (5/28) at NASHVILLE’s OPRY HOUSE. TBN will broadcast the show on FRIDAY night (6/2).