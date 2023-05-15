The Kimmer

A pair of familiar ATLANTA talk radio voices will be taking over afternoons at DICKEY BROADCASTING COMPANY News-Talk WFOM-A-W292EV (XTRA 106.3)/ATLANTA with the addition of KIM PETERSON and PETE DAVIS for weekdays 3-6p (ET). "THE KIMMER SHOW" will start on JUNE 5th, which will also see the extension of the "MORNING XTRA WITH TUG, RHINO AND LOS" show for an additional hour to run 6-10a. PETERSON is best known for his long run (1992-2006) on crosstown WGST-A; he previously hosted at WSB-A and more recently at WYAY (NEWSRADIO 106.7). PETERSON and sidekick/sports reporter DAVIS have been hosting a podcast for XTRA, with a "best of" version airing on SATURDAYS.

Content Director and morning co-host TUG COWART said, “As our listenership grew, the demand for a local afternoon show grew. Our social media and phones all asked for the same thing, THE KIMMER SHOW. How could we go any other route? A local and iconic ATLANTA talk radio voice and what our listeners wanted from us. It’s the way these decisions are supposed to made.”

