Jelly Roll

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA has announced STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JELLY ROLL as the headliner for its next K95.5 LIVE concert performance. The show is set for THURSDAY, JUNE 22nd at THE COVE at RIVER SPIRIT CASINO RESORT in TULSA. This show will be the first in the series to take place in a larger venue, and the first time in the series’ three-year history that tickets will be sold.

KWEN Dir./Branding and Programming MATT BRADLEY said, "We typically keep the K95.5 LIVE shows as an intimate experience, but when JELLY ROLL agreed to perform, we decided to throw out the old playbook and try something on a larger scale. Partnering with RIVER SPIRIT HOTEL AND CASINO, and moving the event into a larger venue, will amp up the energy and listener experience."

KWEN will release a presale code on WEDNESDAY (5/17), and the general on-sale will start on FRIDAY (5/19). Tickets will also be given away three times a day on-air. One pair of front row tickets will be up for grabs to the person who raises the most money for IMPACT YOUTH OUTREACH, a nonprofit organization important to JELLY ROLL.

