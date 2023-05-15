Davis (Photo: Vintage Tree Photography/Meredith Bustillo)

NASHVILLE-based entertainment, business, and financial firm KBFM has added CPA JOE DAVIS to lead its in-house tax department. The CHATTANOOGA native is merging his CPA firm, BOOTSTRAPTAX, with KBFM, with the mission of simplifying CPA services and allowing clients to focus on creative work.

In a joint statement, KBFM Partners CHRIS KING and MALLORY PASCAL said, "We've been looking for the right CPA to bring in-house for over a year now. The addition of JOE and his team elevates our services to a whole new level of tax planning for our clients. We'll be able to be more strategic and aggressive on the ever-changing landscape of the tax complexities for entertainers."

DAVIS will continue to oversee accounting and tax planning for several small businesses and entrepreneurs, both in and outside the music industry.

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News