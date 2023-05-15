-
Mental Health Radio Returns To SiriusXM Channel 104 For Mental Health Awareness Month
by Perry Michael Simon
May 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
With MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH underway, SIRIUSXM has returned MENTAL HEALTH RADIO to Channel 104 on the satellite radio service TODAY (5/15) and for the rest of MAY. The channel, which is available year-round via streaming on the SXM app, airs mental health-related content from the service's DOCTOR RADIO, produced in conjunction with NYU LANGONE HEALTH, along with live call-in shows during the week.
Special programming for the MEMORIAL DAY weekend will include highlights from the channel's first six months.