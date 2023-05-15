Top 10

iHEARTMEDIA promos and PROGRESSIVE spots ledf MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers again for MAY 8-14, while ZIPRECRUITER jumped from seventh place to third, knocking BABBEL to fourth. WENDY'S and GRAINGER returned to the top 10, displacing MACY'S and LOWE'S.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 70329 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 49275)

3. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 44239)

4. BABBEL (#3; 41751)

5. INDEED (#5; 40765)

6. UPSIDE (#9; 35429)

7. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 34825)

8. WENDY'S (#26; 34761)

9. GRAINGER (#11; 30043)

10. SWIFFER (#10; 28635)

