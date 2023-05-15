-
iHeartMedia Promos, Progressive Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For May 8-14
by Perry Michael Simon
May 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM (PT)
iHEARTMEDIA promos and PROGRESSIVE spots ledf MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers again for MAY 8-14, while ZIPRECRUITER jumped from seventh place to third, knocking BABBEL to fourth. WENDY'S and GRAINGER returned to the top 10, displacing MACY'S and LOWE'S.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 70329 instances)
2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 49275)
3. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 44239)
4. BABBEL (#3; 41751)
5. INDEED (#5; 40765)
6. UPSIDE (#9; 35429)
7. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 34825)
8. WENDY'S (#26; 34761)
9. GRAINGER (#11; 30043)
10. SWIFFER (#10; 28635)