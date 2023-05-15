-
Grace Winrod Joins Tragic Hero Music Group As Special Projects Mgr.
by Shawn Alexander
May 15, 2023 at 8:45 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TRAGIC HERO MUSIC GROUP has hired recent college graduate GRACE WINROD as Special Projects Manager. WINROD will focus in radio/retail promotions & marketing, replacing STEVE LAMB, who exits to join the CLEVELAND CLINIC.
WINROD said, "After graduating from TIFFIN UNIVERSITY a few weeks ago with a degree in Commercial Music, I am excited to start my journey in music business with TRAGIC HERO RECORDS through radio promotion and other special projects, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds!"
You can reach WINROD at tragicherograce@gmail.com.