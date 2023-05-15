Shelton's On The Street

As BLAKE SHELTON prepares to wrap up 12 years as coach on NBC's "THE VOICE," the singer was honored with a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME last FRIDAY (5/12).

Former "VOICE" coach ADAM LEVINE was on hand for the honors, telling SHELTON, "I just love you and I'm happy to be here for you." SHELTON's wife, singer (and past and future "VOICE" coach herself) GWEN STEFANI added, "you are part of the American dream, and everybody knows you are my dream come true."

In his comments, SHELTON described how marrying STEFANI was one of the "great accomplishments of my life," referring to the WALK OF FAME star as "icing on the cake" and dedicating it to his late brother RICHIE.

Shelton, Levine, Stefani, Carson Daly

