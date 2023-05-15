Pine and Wilde (Photos: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

QCODE has announced a new scripted "socio-political thriller" podcast starring CHRIS PINE and OLIVIA WILDE. "AD LUCEM" was written by and also stars TROIAN BELLISARIO and JOSH CLOSE and will premiere later this SUMMER. FIONA SHAW, CLANCY BROWN, and PATRICK ADAMS are also in the cast of the show, which tells the story of AI leading to unintended consequences.

“I had a great time partnering with QCODE and working alongside amazing talents OLIVIA and FIONA on this thought-provoking series,” said PINE. “The podcast is extremely relevant to the technological upheavals happening in all our lives and questions its impact on real, human connection. I’m excited to share this gripping series with audiences everywhere.”

“As we live more of our lives online, AD LUCEM touches on our growing concerns regarding technology and its ability to disconnect us emotionally, mentally and spiritually,” said Creators BELLISARIO and CLOSE. “Is this hurting us more than helping? Who are we online? And how do we adapt to A.I. as human beings? With conflicted three dimensional characters in an operatic and entertaining setting, we think this podcast will be an extremely provocative and fun journey for listeners.”

