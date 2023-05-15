Kym & Joel Bubbling Over With Joy

Congratulations to ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER and his longtime fiancee, ALL ACCESS Dir./Finance and Chief HR Officer KYM MATHERS, who made it official this past weekend (5/13) by saying their "I do's" in front of a small gathering of family at the WESTLAKE VILLAGE INN, in WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA.

Longtime friend GLENN GOLDSTEIN, President of GOLDSTEIN MANGEMENT GROUP, officiated the ceremony.

DENVER said, "I met KYM seven years ago, and knew she was an amazing person, and we just never stopped dating once we had our first date. We'd been engaged for five years, and the timing was just perfect for our wedding to take place when it did.

"I feel incredibly blessed with KYM as my wife and life partner working side by side in business and in life to enjoy each other's company and time together to the fullest," DENVER continued. "KYM is warm, caring and so giving of herself in so many ways. I am now married into a wonderful family with her mom, SUSAN, and her two adult children, EVAN and KENDALL, as well as many wonderful friends we now share."

MATHERS added, "I am so happy that this day has arrived and that all was wonderful ... a truly perfect wedding and day with the family and GLENN and SUSAN GOLDSTEIN. JOEL is a wonderful man who really does take care of all of us. He's thoughtful and kind, and goes the extra mile for us all the time. It's truly a great feeling to be with someone like JOEL and his circle of friends too. Life has always been good -- and it's now pretty darn close to perfect."

Please join the entire ALL ACCESS team in celebrating the couple and wishing them joy. Congratulate DENVER here, and MATHERS here.

