Initiative

BONNEVILLE's DENVER SPORTS, including Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER, is launching a campaign to promote mentorship. "Be a Mentor, Be a Fan" is a partnership with BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF COLORADO and includes a weekly show on THE FAN, airing on SATURDAY mornings at 8:30a (MT).

“Mentorship and sports go hand-in-hand. Every successful athlete has stories of the teachers, coaches, siblings and friends who helped mentor them along the way,” said SVP/Market Mgr. KATIE REID. “Be a Mentor, Be a Fan provides an avenue for the DENVER SPORTS audience to hear some of these incredible stories with the goal of creating a new generation of mentors making a difference in our community.”

