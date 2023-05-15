New Music Coming Friday

MAROON 5 is back with a brand new single, "Middle Ground", arriving FRIDAY (5/19). It's their first offering since 2022's album, Jordi.

Next week, the band's ADAM LEVINE will return to NBC's THE VOICE to perform the song and also bid farewell to retiring coach, BLAKE SHELTON, who's leaving the chair after 12 years. LEVINE served as coach on the program alongside SHELTON from 2011-19. You can hear a bit of the song in this post on TWITTER.

