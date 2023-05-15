McEntire (Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC)

MCA NASHVILLE'S REBA McENTIRE will get her own big red chair when she joins NBC's "THE VOICE" as a coach for season 24. McENTIRE will join veteran coach JOHN LEGEND and returning coaches NIALL HORAN and GWEN STEFANI. She made her show debut during season 23 as a "mega mentor," and will replace Country star BLAKE SHELTON, who is retiring from the show after 12 seasons as a coach.

In addition to joining "THE VOICE" this fall, McENTIRE will release a lifestyle book, "Not That Fancy: Single Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating and Dusting Off Your Boots," on OCTOBER 10th, as previously reported. In conjunction with the book, she will release an accompanying album also titled "Not The Fancy," with stripped-down versions of her most iconic songs reimagined along with producer DAVE COBB. The 14-track collection, which includes a new single, "Seven Minutes in Heaven," is set for release on OCTOBER 6th.

