Sheridan (Photo: courtesy of Tape Room Music)

NASHVILLE-based publishing and artist development company TAPE ROOM MUSIC, has signed songwriter/producer ANDY SHERIDAN to a joint venture with RED LIGHT. SHERIDAN will work with TAPE ROOM's creative staff to cultivate and expand his network of co-writers while continuing to work with his longtime collaborators.

SHERIDAN has played with PHIL VASSAR, HUNTER HAYES and BEN RECTOR. He recently earned his first #1 on SIRIUSXM with AVERY ANNA's viral hit “Narcissist,” and has landed other artist cuts by DUSTIN LYNCH, SAM RIGGS and TYLER FARR (feat. JELLY ROLL). SHERIDAN has also produced numerous songs, including “Warmer” by RASCAL FLATTS and the music for SKIPSTONE PICTURES' GOD'S COUNTRY SONG, a PUREFLIX original film.

TAPE ROOM MUSIC Pres. BLAIN RHODES said, “We are excited to welcome ANDY to the TAPE ROOM family. We've been big fans for a long time and look forward to sharing many hits together.”

SHERIDAN added, “I am absolutely jazzed to be at TAPE ROOM MUSIC. ASHLEY [GORLEY], BLAIN, KELLY [BALTON] and CAROLINE [HODSON] are pros and veterans in this business, and I'm honored to be a part of the family. Excited to get to work!”

