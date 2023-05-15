New Partnership

AUSTIN-based artist management company WHY&HOW has partnered with RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, effective immediately, to allow the company to collaborate across all areas of the music business and provide enhanced resources for its roster of clients, which includes BRELAND, KALEO, WHISKEY MYERS, DANIELLE BRADBERY, CHASE RICE, DRAKE WHITE, KELLEIGH BANNEN and more.

WHY&HOW was formed in 2020 by CEO BRUCE KALMICK, and the company is now a full-service management operation with more than 20 staff members across marketing, creative, brand endorsements and more, all of whom will now join RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT's operations.

KALMICK said, "With our new partnership, WHY&HOW is gaining the opportunity to learn from one of the most influential executives in the music business, [RED LIGHT founder] CORAN CAPSHAW. We can't wait to get started on this exciting new chapter."

CAPSHAW added, "We’re excited about our new partnership with WHY&HOW. BRUCE has put together a great group of artists, as well as a very talented management team. We look forward to working alongside them to help enhance all aspects of their business."

