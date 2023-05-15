13th Annual Fundraiser Set For May 24th

NASHVILLE non-profit SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT (SOLID), a networking organization that provides educational opportunities for entry to mid-level professionals, is moving its 13th annual MUSIC ROW MADNESS fundraiser back to its roots with a bowling tournament set for WEDNESDAY, MAY 24th at EASTSIDE BOWL in MADISON, TN.

Previously held at TOPGOLF, the event is open to the public for bowling teams of six. Teams must meet a minimum $1,000 donation to play. Spectator tickets are available for $30, and include full access to the on-site diner, arcade, cash bar, and lounge, which will feature live music throughout the event.

SOLID 2023 President ERIN PETTIT said, "We cannot wait to bring MUSIC ROW MADNESS back to the bowling lanes. This event started as a bowling tournament, and we are thrilled to be able to continue hosting this fun event as an amazing way to raise money for some outstanding organizations who are doing important work in our community. We are eager to help out our SOLID Shares partners and hope you will join us. Sign up or grab tickets today."

Proceeds from the event will benefit WO SMITH MUSIC SCHOOL, PORTER'S CALL, the BLACK MUSIC ACTION COALITION, the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC, and HOPE ON THE ROW.

