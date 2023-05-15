Zimmerman (Photo: Isacc Mason)

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Religiously. The Album" was released this past FRIDAY (5/12), and had a huge day, breaking first-day streaming records on AMAZON MUSIC. The WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist exceeded any other debut Country album ever on AMAZON MUSIC globally.

This marks the third consecutive year that an AMAZON MUSIC "Breakthrough Artist" has broken the record. Previous record breakers were WARNER label mates GABBY BARRETT (2021) and BRELAND (2022). "Breakthrough" is AMAZON MUSIC’s artist development program, which advocates for rising artists across a variety of genres.

« see more Net News