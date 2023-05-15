Konya (Photo: Facebook)

As expected, AUDACY Country WBEE/ROCHESTER's THE BEE MORNING COFFEE CLUB co-host CHRIS KONYA has departed the show after 10 years. His departure, planned for the end of his contract, was announced in MARCH, along with that of co-host TERRY CLIFFORD, who will be retiring later this year after three decades with the station (NET NEWS 3/10). AUDACY will be announcing a replacement soon.

Last THURSDAY (5/11), KONYA posted on FACEBOOK, "Even though the 4 a.m. alarm was tough, it's been fun, WBEE listeners. I was told today that yesterday was my last show, so I'll see you around this summer."

KONYA joined the WBEE morning team 2020, but spent six years with the cluster before that in various roles. Reach him here.

