URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA has added ATLANTA native SUZAN “SU SOLO” SOLOMON to the lineup for middays. Most recently, she was the PM drive co-host at Hip Hop WWSZ-A-W233BF (STREETZ 94.5)/ATLANTA. She replaces MO QUICK who recently exited the company.

SOLO said, “ATLANTA is a special place. I grew up with the understanding that radio personalities were more like your best friend, community advocates, entrepreneurs and so much more. It’s a big dream come true to not only be in this position, but to grow with RADIO ONE who has always set the bar in this city and beyond. I prayed for this. I’m ready for this. Your best friend, SU SOLO is back.“

PD DEVIN STEEL said, “SU brings new energy and is a staple in ATLANTA entertainment. We’re excited for her brand, infectious personality, and her passion for the 404 from 10a-3p every day.”

